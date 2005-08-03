CBS' Rock Star Monday Moves to VH1

In an unusual, if not unique, move that will split a series between broadcast and cable, CBS is moving its Monday edition of reality series Rock Star: INXS off the network and onto co-owned cable music net, VH1 effective Aug. 7. The Monday edition features the reality-show-like interaction among the singers, as well as song selection.

The Tuesday performance show and Wednesday elimination edition will remain on CBS.

As part of the move of the show to Sunday nights at 8-8:30 on VH1 (which was agreed to by producer Mark Burnett Productions), VH1 will also repurpose the Tuesday and Wednesday CBS editions beginning Saturday, Aug. 13.

That first repurpose will probably be in daytime, with the succeeding ones likely in prime.



For its part, VH1 plans to cross-promote the CBS episodes on its air.

No official word from CBS on the reason for the move or whether it would return the cross-promotional favor, but the Monday edition has not rated well. The Tuesday edition has been its top performer among Rock Star episodes and was the second-highest-rated show in the 18-49 demo Aug. 2.



Another reason for the move could be to drive more viewers to the CBS airings with essentially a half-hour promo on the music channel.CBS will replace the Monday, 9:30, half-hour Rock Star with a second airing of top sitcom Two and a Half Men through the end of the summer.