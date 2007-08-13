CBS Roars With Tiger Win

Wherever Tiger goes, ratings follow; Woods won his 13th major title Sunday at the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa Oklahoma. CBS Sports’ coverage of the final round of the PGA Championship Sunday was the fifth highest rated final round in metered markets since 1986.

Tiger Woods won the tournament by two strokes, but had led nearly the entire time, which was good news for CBS, whose coverage of the PGA Championship was Woods-focused.

Only four other PGA Championship final rounds have drawn higher ratings since 1986, all featured Tiger Woods playing for the win. Of the four PGA Championships that garnered higher ratings, only one did Tiger lose, the 2002 tournament in which he lost to Rich Beem by one stroke.

Overall the final round drew a 6.8 rating/15 share, with a two day household overnight rating of 5.7 /14 share when Saturday’s coverage was considered.

CBS’ coverage peaked between 6:30-7PM Sunday night, with a 9.4 rating/19 share.