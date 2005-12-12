CBS Rings Up 2nd Mobile Content Deal

CBS has struck another content deal with a mobile phone company, this time targeting a younger demo and a brand new company with content from CBS and younger-skewing co-owned netlet, UPN.

Like its first such deal last week with Verizon, CBS will make available to start-up Amp'd Mobile behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, previews and other footage from prime time and late night shows. including exclusive rights to such content from UPN's biggest hit, America's Top Model.

CBS content will include CSI: NY, Numb3rs, King of Queens, and Letterman, while UPN content will also come from Everybody Hates Chris and Girlfriends.

The content will be available later this month, when Amp'd launches its service, which it describes as combining voice and text with channels of video content, all targeted to "youth, young professionals and early adopters."

The Amp'd Web site www.ampd.com site already features a number of young-targeted video clips, including one called "Mary Poppins" showing a kid jumping off a roof carrying an umbrella, to painful results; a clip of someone plummeting from a trash chut; and a promo for Playboy's Girl's Next Door on E!

Amp'd is partly owned by Vivendi Universal.





