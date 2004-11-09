CBS Rides Wave to Victory

A supersized helping of CSI: Miami propelled CBS to the top of Monday night’s broadcast Nielsen Media Research ratings race.

On the first Monday of the November sweeps, a 90-minute CSI: Miami featuring the brief appearance of a tsunami, a gold heist, and bodies everywhere, grabbed an average 8.0 rating in the 18-49 demo and 21.9 million total viewers.

CBS’ comedies pulled down its overall marks in prime, a 6.1 in 18-49s, a 15 share and 17.2 million viewers.

ABC, bolstered by Monday Night Football, registered a 5.0 rating/12 share for the night with 13.5 million viewers. NBC was third with a 4.7/12 and 11.4 million viewers. NBC's new reality show The 25 Million Dollar Hoax notched a 3.2/8 share in 18-49s and 7.2 million viewers.

Fox had new episodes of Trading Spouses and The Swan, but finished in fourth with a 3.4/8 and 7.6 million viewers.

The WB offered up part two of theatrical Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and attracted an average 1.6/4 and 4.1 million viewers, about on par with its first night but clearly not the sweeps power it had hoped for from the braodcast network debut of the film.

UPN’s comedy night attracted an average 1.5/4 and 3.5 million viewers.

