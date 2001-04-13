CBS rides Survivor to Thursday win

CBS may want to start calling Thursday 'Must-Survive TV.' Reality show

Survivor: The Australian Outback powered the network to a convincing

Thursday-night win, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight ratings.

CBS averaged a 14.3, almost double that of second-place NBC's 7.5. ABC

followed at a 7.3 and Fox, which aired movie High School High, was low at

a 2.9.