CBS rides Survivor to Thursday win
CBS may want to start calling Thursday 'Must-Survive TV.' Reality show
Survivor: The Australian Outback powered the network to a convincing
Thursday-night win, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight ratings.
CBS averaged a 14.3, almost double that of second-place NBC's 7.5. ABC
followed at a 7.3 and Fox, which aired movie High School High, was low at
a 2.9.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.