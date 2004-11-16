CBS Rides Sitcoms, CSI to Victory

CBS won the prime-time Nielsen Media Research ratings race in the key 18-49 demo Monday on the strength of powerful outings from its scripted shows, particularly from Everybody Loves Raymond at 9 p.m. (6.1 rating/14 share), an even better showing from Two & a Half Men at 9:30 p.m. (6.5/15) and an 8.3/20 at 10 p.m. from workhorse CSI: Miami, all time-period winners. Its 8 p.m.-9 p.m. comedies Still Standing (3.6/10) and Listen Up (3.6/9) could only muster third-place finishes.

ABC came in second with a 5.5/13 for the night in the early returns, though those numbers will change somewhat since it aired Monday Night Football, whose West Coast airings have not yet been counted in the tally. Life of Luxury at eight did a 3.1/8 for fourth place by a tenth of a rating point behind Fox's Trading Spouses, though Luxury's number could change as well.

In distant third for the night in the demo was NBC, with a 3.8/9. Its bright spot was Fear Factor, which won its 8-9 time period with a 4.0/11. Las Vegas did a respectable 4.3/10 at 9, but reality show, $25 Million Hoax, featuring the riotous practical joke of making someone's family think they have won the motherload when they haven't, tanked at 10 with a 2.7/7.

Fox was fourth with a 3.3/8 for reality shows Trading Spouses and The Swan.

The WB came in fifth with a 2.0/5 for 7th Heaven and Everwood. UPN was sixth with a 1.6/4 for its lineup of One on One, Half & Half, Girlfriends and Second Time Around.