CBS Rides Raymond, Horatio to Win

CBS edged out NBC for a nightly win in the 18-49 demo Monday night with a 5.2 rating/13 share average in the Nielsen Media Research overnight ratings on the strength of sitcoms Everybody Loves Raymond and Two and a Half Men and drama CSI: Miami, its top show on the night with a 6.7/16 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

NBC took second with an average 5.0/12 primarily on the strength of an 8-9 p.m. win for Fear Factor (4.4/12), and a strong 5.7/14 for Medium at 10-11 against Horatio Caine (David Caruso) and company on CSI.

Fox was third with Trading Spouses and 24, the latter which averaged a 4.7/11, nudging out NBC's Las Vegas for second in the time period but down from last week's 4.9/11 despite a hefty plug in the Super Bowl.

ABC was fourth with How'd They Do That, The Bachelorette and Supernanny, the last its top performer with a 4.7/11 at 10-11.

The WB was fifth with a 2.0/5 for Seventh Heaven and Everwood. UPN was in sixth with a 1.4/3 for back-to-back episodes of One on One, plus Girlfriends and Half & Half.

