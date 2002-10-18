CBS revives Star Search
From Oct. 26 through late November, CBS will scour the country for new talent
for its upcoming midseason series, Star Search, a remake of the Ed
MacMahon original that aired from 1983 through 1995.
The network will host open casting calls in Miami, Atlanta, New York,
Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles, looking for comics, singers and
supermodels.
The show will consist of nine one-hour episodes, at the end of which four
winners will take home $100,000 each.
A panel of celebrity judges and at-home viewers will determine the victors in
four categories: adult and junior singer, comic and
supermodel.
