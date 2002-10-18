CBS revives Star Search

From Oct. 26 through late November, CBS will scour the country for new talent

for its upcoming midseason series, Star Search, a remake of the Ed

MacMahon original that aired from 1983 through 1995.

The network will host open casting calls in Miami, Atlanta, New York,

Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles, looking for comics, singers and

supermodels.

The show will consist of nine one-hour episodes, at the end of which four

winners will take home $100,000 each.

A panel of celebrity judges and at-home viewers will determine the victors in

four categories: adult and junior singer, comic and

supermodel.