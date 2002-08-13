CBS revises 9/11 lineup

CBS has revised its prime time coverage for Sept. 11.

The network said it will now air an interview with President George W. Bush

at 8 p.m., to be followed by a repeat airing of the film 9/11, which

first aired March 10 and drew 39 million viewers.

Initial plans called for a two-hour special edition of 60 Minutes to

air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., followed by the Bush interview.

The 60 Minutes special will air Sunday Sept. 8 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., when

the network had originally planned to rerun 9/11.