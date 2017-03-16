CBS Reveals Summer Schedule

CBS has announced its summer schedule, which includes event series Salvation, live-action game show Candy Crush and the third season of drama Zoo.

Big Brother, hosted by Julie Chen, will have three weekly episodes. The show has a two-hour premiere Wednesday, June 28, and airs the following day too.

Zoo returns for its third season Thursday, June 29. In the new season, the series, from a James Patterson novel, is set in 2027 and the world has reached a tipping point. As the human population dwindles, “the hybrids,” an army of unstoppable creatures, hell-bent on destroying mankind, emerges.



Related: CBS Lines Up Chuck Lorre’s ‘Young Sheldon’ for 2017-2018



Candy Crush, based on the mobile game franchise, debuts Sunday, July 9.

Suspense thriller Salvation premieres Wednesday, July 12. The series centers on tech superstar Darius Tanz (Santiago Cabrera), and MIT grad student Liam Cole (Charlie Rowe), who inform Pentagon official Grace Barrows (Jennifer Finnigan) that an asteroid is six months away from colliding with Earth.