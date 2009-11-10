CBS Revamps Local Media

CBS has revealed what it calls a “strategic restructuring of its local broadcasting operations” that sees CBS Radio CFO/Senior EVP of Operations Anton Guitano named COO of CBS Local Media. He’ll report to CBS Corp. President/CEO Leslie Moonves, CBS Radio President/CEO Dan Mason and new CBS Television Stations President Peter Dunn.

WCBS New York President/General Manager Peter Dunn was elevated to his new post as station group chief Nov. 9.

Moonves, who cited Guitano’s “unique experience and understanding” of both the television and radio media, announced that Mason has extended his contract with CBS.

“This is a good time for this move,” said Moonves of the restructuring. “Our TV and radio stations are gaining momentum week by week and are operating from a position of strength. I look forward to working with this creative and seasoned team of managers as we capitalize on the developing recovery and build a new paradigm for the future growth of our local businesses.”