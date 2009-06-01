CBS Reschedules Primetime Emmy Awards Telecast

CBS will broadcast the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards live Sunday, Sept. 13 from 8-11 p.m. ET, a week earlier than previously announced, due to an NFL doubleheader, which could have delayed the start of primetime.



Jack Sussman, executive VP of specials, music, and live events for CBS, said the new date was better, “for the live event, the broadcast, and our audience at home.”



The original date of the awards telecast was scheduled before the NFL released its 2009 TV schedule.



The primetime Emmys is being produced by Don Mischer Productions. The nominees will be announced the morning of July 16.