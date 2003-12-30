CBS Reschedules Michael Jackson Special

After 60 Minutes scored big ratings last Sunday night with an exclusive interview with Michael Jackson, accused of child molestation, CBS rescheduled its entertainment special, Michael Jackson Number Ones. The show will air Friday, Jan. 2, at 8 p.m.

Number Ones features music videos and concert footage of Jackson performing his No. 1 songs, as well as commentary from Jackson contemporaries and current pop stars, such as Beyonce Knowles, Missy Elliot, Mary J. Blige, Shaggy, Pharrell Williams, Wyclef Jean and Jennifer Lopez.

Jackson executive produced the show, which was produced by Optimum Productions in association with Graying & Balding Inc., James Gable and Chris Kraft. Gable also directed the special.