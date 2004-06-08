CBS Reruns to Victory

CBS won the night Monday with strong showings from repeats of Everybody LovesRaymond, Two and a Half Men and CSI: Miami, with a lesser assist from Yes, Dear and Still Standing. The network averaged a 3.6 rating/11 share in Nielsen Media Research fast national overnight numbers.

NBC was second with a 2.9/8 for repeats of Fear Factor, which won its 8-9 p.m. time period, plus two hours worth of new reality show, For Love Or Money.

In the battle of the professional sports championships on ABC, flying pucks and flashing skates were no match for slammin' and jammin'. In third place for the night was ABC, whose game seven of the Stanley Cup hockey finals between the Lightning and the Flames (2.5/7) was down 26% from last year's game seven between the Devils and Mighty Ducks. It was also a far cry from the night-leading 5.3/14 ABC averaged for coverage of game one of the NBA finals game Monday night between the Pistons and Lakers.

Of course, in both last year's hockey final and this year's basketball finals there were/are top TV markets with home town rooting interest to help boost viewership.

In fourth for the night was Fox, with a 2.3/7 for a re-heated serving of theatrical American Pie.

the WB was fifth with a 1.3/4 for repeats of Seventh Heaven and reality American Idol send-up, Superstar, USA. UPN was sixth with a 1.1/3 for The Parkers, Eve, Girlfriends, and Half & Half.

FYI: A rating is a percentage of everyone in the U.S. who has a TV and is tuned to a particular show. A share is the percentage of everyone in the U.S. who has the TV on and is tuned to that show. A household rating is the percentage of households tuned to a show. A demo is a percentage of a particular age group (18-49-year-olds, for example) tuned to a show.

