CBS to replace Robbery with CSI

CBS on Friday night will replace Robbery Homicide Division, which airs
at 10 p.m., with a repeat of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in an attempt to push up the ratings
for the end of November sweeps.

Although Robbery has been critically acclaimed, it's
not holding up in the ratings, averaging a 4.5/8 in households and third (and
last) in its time period.