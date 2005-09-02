CBS Repeats Win Night of News
By Joel Meyer
CBS continued its dominance of Thursday nights, finishing ahead of the other broadcast networks.
The network aired summer repeats of its strongest series. ABC and NBC both aired hour-long news specials on the Hurricane Katrina disaster at 10 p.m. in addition to regularly-scheduled programming.
CBS averaged a 3.1 rating/9 share in the demo for the night, according to Nielsen fast national ratings for Sept. 1.
Its shows were the top three highest-rated programs in prime time: Big Brother drew a 3.1/10 at 8 p.m., CSI scored a 3.3/9, and Without a Trace did a 2.9/8.
Without a Trace did not win the 10 o’clock hour by much—just two-tenths of a ratings point in the demo. The ABC and NBC News specials on the Katrina disaster both recorded a 2.7. (ABC’s share was 8; NBC’s was 7.)
Fox finished in second place with a repeat of Prison Break’s two-hour premiere (2.5/7).
NBC and ABC were tied for third at a 2.3/7.
ABC aired the Jackie Chan-Owen Wilson movie, Shanghai Knights, at 8-10 p.m., netting a 2.1/6. NBC broadcast Joey (1.9/7), Will & Grace from 8:30-9:30 (2.3/7), and Scrubs (2.2/6).
In fifth, UPN (1.7/5 for the night) said goodbye to its Thursday edition of WWE Smackdown! The wrestling program moves to Friday at 8 p.m. to make way for the Sept. 8 premiere of Everybody Hates Chris.
The WB finished last at .6/2 with an 8 p.m. repeat of Smallville (.7/2) and Everwood (.6/2).
