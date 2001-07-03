CBS repeats weekly ratings win

CBS won the weekly ratings race for the second week in a row in both total

viewers and households, while NBC topped the competition again in adults 18-49.

For the week of June 25-July 1, CBS averaged a network-best 8 million viewers and a 5.9 rating/11 share in households, according to Nielsen Media Research. NBC averaged a 3.0 rating in adults 18-49 for the week and finished third in total viewers with a 7.3 million average. ABC finished the week in second place in both total viewers (7.6 million) and adults 18-49 (2.5 rating).

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday finished 1-2-3 as the highest-rated shows of the week. Tuesday's installment averaged 13 million viewers.

- Joe Schlosser