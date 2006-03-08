CBS Repeats the Big Unit
CBS has decided to re-run drama The Unit Saturday, March 11.
CBS wants to hook even more viewers to a show that came up big for it Tuesday night. The debut of the drama March 7 scored a strong 5.1/12, its best 18-49 delivery in the Tuesday, 9-10 p.m., time period since the finale of Amazing Race in May 2005.
CBS will re-air it at 8-9, where the network routinely runs older repeats of crime dramas as part of a Crime Time in Prime Time block.
The Unit "follows a covert team of special forces operatives as they risk their lives on undercover missions around the globe, while their wives maintain the homefront."
