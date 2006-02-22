CBS To Repeat Tarantino CSI
CBS is pulling the network TV premiere of The Bourne Identity Sunday night, Feb. 26, at 9-11 in favor of CSI.
The network will rerun the two-hour Quentin Tarrantino-directed episode of the network's top drama, which was last season's finale.
No word on why the switch, though it could be an effort to put stronger counter-programming up against the Olympic closing ceremonies, or of not burying a theatrical premiere under Olympics and ABC's Sunday lineup.
