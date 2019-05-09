CBS Renews ‘SEAL Team’, ‘SWAT’, ‘Madam Secretary’

CBS has renewed SEAL Team, SWAT, Madam Secretary, Bull, Hawaii Five-0 and Macgyver, as well as news programs 60 Minutes and 48 Hours. The network has renewed 18 series for next year.

SEAL Team is a military drama about an elite unit of Navy SEALs. SWAT is about a sergeant running a tactical unit that is the last stop in Los Angeles law enforcement. Madam Secretary is about Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord, who drives international diplomacy and circumvents protocol as she negotiates issues at the White House and at home.

Bull is about the chief of a prolific trial-consulting firm. Hawaii Five-0 is a reboot of the classic series about an elite task force fighting crime in Hawaii. Macgyver, too, is a reboot, about a 20-something guy who creates a clandestine organization within the U.S. government.

Related: CBS, ABC Tie With Five Wins Each at 46th Annual Daytime Emmys

60 Minutes has been on CBS for 51 years. 48 Hours is in its 29th season.

Previously, CBS renewed Young Sheldon, Mom, Criminal Minds, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Blue Bloods,FBI, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood and Magnum P.I.