CBS, ABC Tie With Five Wins Each at 46th Annual Daytime Emmys

CBS and ABC tied for the most wins of any network with five each at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., on Sunday night.

The Daytime Creative Arts Emmys were handed out Friday night at the same venue.

CBS’ The Young and the Restless won outstanding daytime drama, its 10th win in that category, as well as awards for best writing and directing for a total of three wins. The Young and the Restless, which is daytime’s most-viewed soap opera, last won this award in 2015. The cast also paid tribute to star Kristoff St. John, who had starred on the show since 1991 and passed away this year at 52.

ABC’s General Hospital took home five awards on Sunday night, including four for acting.

Amazon’s After Forever was named outstanding digital daytime drama.

CBS Television Distribution’s Rachael Ray and Warner Bros.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show won best informative and best entertainment talk show, respectively. Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb shared the prize for named best informative talk-show host for their work on the fourth hour of NBC’s Today. Gifford retired earlier this year and was replaced by Jenna Bush Hager. Live with Kelly and Ryan’s Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest won for best entertainment talk-show hosts.

Other syndicated shows that won their categories were Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, named outstanding game show; CTD’s entertainment magazine strip, DailyMailTV, named outstanding entertainment news magazine in its second season; and Orion TV’s Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, named outstanding court or legal series.

Jeopardy!’s Alex Trebek, who is fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer, was on hand to accept his Daytime Emmy as best game-show host, the sixth time Trebek has won that award in his 35 years hosting the program.

On the network side, Food Network’s Valerie’s Home Cooking and host Valerie Bertinelli were named best culinary program and best culinary host.

CBS Sunday Morning won for outstanding morning program, while Univision’s Despierta America was named best morning program in Spanish.

Judge Judy Sheindlin and Chef Jacques Pepin received Lifetime Achievement Awards during the evening, while the ceremony also paid tribute to Sesame Street, which is celebrating its 50th year on television this year.

Extra’s Mario Lopez and TheTalk’s Sheryl Underwood hosted the program for the second straight year.