CBS Renews Rookies ‘All Rise’, ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’, ‘Evil’, ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ and ‘The Unicorn’

CBS is bringing back 80% of its lineup for 2020-2021, with 23 series returning.

Returning shows include NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, FBI: Most Wanted, SWAT, SEAL Team, All Rise, Blue Bloods, Bull, FBI, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood, The Unicorn, 60 Minutes, Undercover Boss and 48 Hours.

The network previously shared that Evil, Mom, Survivor, The Amazing Race and Young Sheldon will be back.

CBS will divulge new series and its 2020-2021 prime schedule in the coming weeks. Production for the various networks is upended amidst the coronavirus.

“Thanks to these exceptional shows, we’re going to win the current season by 1 million viewers,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “Next year, we’ll have these strong returning series as our foundation…and Super Bowl LV too. It’s a well-balanced lineup across Entertainment, News and Sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021.”