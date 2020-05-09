Trending

CBS Renews Rookies ‘All Rise’, ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’, ‘Evil’, ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ and ‘The Unicorn’

By

Fully 80% of network lineup returning for 2020-2021

CBS's All Rise
CBS's "All Rise" (Image credit: Erik Voake / 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

CBS is bringing back 80% of its lineup for 2020-2021, with 23 series returning.

Returning shows include NCISNCIS: Los AngelesNCIS: New OrleansFBI: Most WantedSWATSEAL TeamAll RiseBlue BloodsBullFBIMacGyverMagnum P.I.Bob Hearts AbisholaThe NeighborhoodThe Unicorn60 MinutesUndercover Boss and 48 Hours.

The network previously shared that EvilMomSurvivorThe Amazing Race and Young Sheldon will be back.

CBS will divulge new series and its 2020-2021 prime schedule in the coming weeks. Production for the various networks is upended amidst the coronavirus.

“Thanks to these exceptional shows, we’re going to win the current season by 1 million viewers,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “Next year, we’ll have these strong returning series as our foundation…and Super Bowl LV too. It’s a well-balanced lineup across Entertainment, News and Sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021.”