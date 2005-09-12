CBS Renews PGA Championship

CBS will tee up the PGA Championship through at least 2011.

The network last renewed the contract in June 1997 through the end of 2005. The new extension will take it through its 20th year of televising one of the four major jewels in golf's crown.

CBS will air several PGA features each year, as well as five hours of HD coverage for each of the final two rounds, with a maximum of eight minutes of commercials per hour.