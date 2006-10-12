CBS Renews Jericho

CBS has unsurprisingly given a full-season order to Jericho, one of the few pleasant ratings surprises of the new fall season.

The show, which to many seemed a strange fit for CBS since it is based on the aftermath of a nuclear explosion, has silenced any critics since its launch by averaging a solid 3.4 rating/10 share in the adult 18-49 demo and 11.3 million viewers on Wednesdays at 8.

Jon Turtletaub, Stephen Chbosky, and Carol Barbee are executive producers for the show, which is from CBS Paramount Network Television.