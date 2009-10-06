CBS Renews 'Flashpoint'

CBS has renewed the police drama Flashpoint, ordering 13 episodes of the series, which was originally produced for Canadian TV by CTV.

New episodes are targeted to bow later this season. Flashpoint performed well for the network on Friday nights last season, averaging 9.5 million total viewers with a 2.1 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demographic.

It's unclear where on the schedule Flashpoint will land. This season, the network has opted for a female-heavy Friday night slate with Ghost Whisperer and NBC cast-off Medium performing well from 8-10 p.m. and Numb3rs continuing to be a solid performer in the 10 p.m. slot.

Flashpoint is produced by Toronto-based Pink Sky Entertainment and Avamar Entertainment in association with CBS Television Studios and CTV.