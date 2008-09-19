CBS Renews Flashpoint

CBS picked up Flashpoint for a second season of 13 episodes, the network confirmed Friday.

The Canadian police drama follows the lives of an elite tactical unit (modeled on Toronto's Emergency Task Force).

Enrico Colantoni, who played the womanizing photographer in NBC comedy Just Shoot Me, stars.

CBS optioned Flashpoint in part to fill production holes caused by the 100-day writers' strike. The show's premiere on the network last summer was watched by more than 8 million people and it averaged 7 million viewers per week for its 13-episode run.

CTV renewed the show last month.

Flashpoint is produced by Toronto-based Pink Sky Entertainment, in association with CBS Paramount Network Television.