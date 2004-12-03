CBS Renews Five Meredith Stations

CBS renewed long-term affiliation agreements with five Meredith Broadcasting Corp.-owned television stations.

The agreements cover four CBS affiliates—WGCL Atlanta, KPHO Phoenix, KCTV Kansas City, Mo., and WNEM Flint/Saginaw, Mich.—and UPN affiliate KPDX Portland, Ore.

The extension of affiliation agreements with the Meredith stations “provides the valued continuity that is vital to our mutual efforts. We look forward to building our business together,” said Peter Schruth, president of affiliate relations for CBS and UPN, in a statement.

Meredith President and COO Stephen Lacy noted that the CBS prime time lineup plays “a key role in our efforts to grow our news ratings in each of these markets.”

CBS also has long-term agreements with Meredith’s WFSB Hartford-New Haven, Conn., and WSHM Springfield/Holyoke, Mass.