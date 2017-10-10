CBS Renews Drama ‘Ransom’ for Second Season

CBS has renewed the drama series Ransom for a second season. The 13-episode order will be filmed in Hungary and will air next year.

Ransom stars Luke Roberts as expert hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont, whose team is brought in to save the day when no one else can. Sarah Greene, Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor also star.

The series is inspired by the experiences of crisis negotiator Laurent Combalbert, who, along with his partner, Marwan Mery, are among the top negotiators in the world.



Ransom was created by David Vainola and Frank Spotnitz. The series is a Canada-Hungary treaty co-production, produced by Entertainment One (eOne) with executive producers Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny (Sienna Films), Spotnitz (Big Light Productions), and Valerie Pechels and Odile McDonald (Wildcats Productions).

Ransom is developed in association with Corus Entertainment Inc.