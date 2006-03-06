CBS Renews 14 Series

CBS has ordered one new installment of The Amazing Race for next season versus the two installments it ordered for this season.

The network’s caution follows the 9-11 p.m. debut of Race on Feb. 28, when it averaged a 4.1 rating in adults 18-49 versus a 4.9 rating a year earlier.

But the three-time Emmy winner for best reality competition series faced tougher competition in the slot this year and, as a competitor noted, still delivered solid demos for CBS as it prepared to settle into its new 10 p.m. time period Tuesday.

CBS Monday initially announced it had picked up the 10th and 11th installments of the series for next season, but later said the addition of the 11th season was a typo and that only the 10th installment for fall had received a renewal order, along with a spate of other returning shows.

Of the pickups, three were series that debuted this season: Criminal Minds, Ghost Whisperer and How I Met Your Mother.

However, not making the initial short list were veteran comedies King of Queens, Still Standing and Yes, Dear. 2005-06 freshmen Close To Home and Out of Practice also were not on the list.

In addition to the three rookies and Race, CBS also will bring back 60 Minutes, Cold Case, NCIS, Numb3rs, Survivor, Two and a Half Men, Without a Trace and all three C.S.I. shows.