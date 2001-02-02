CBS to remake Orient Express
CBS has commissioned a version of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express from British intellectual property owner Chorion Pic, Reuters reports.
Chorion, which holds copyrights to all of the renowned mystery writer's literary works, has claimed UK distribution rights for the new production. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
No word on whether CBS will produce the two-hour version of the Christie classic itself, or when it plans to air it.
