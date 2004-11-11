CBS Regrets Pre-Empting for Arafat

CBS says it made a mistake by breaking in to network programming Wednesday night--CSI: New York--for a special report on the death of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

Viewers did not get to see the last four minutes (including ads) of the show, and the network heard about it from some unhappy viewers, so CBS says it will re-air the show Friday night at 10 p.m.

That time period had been slated for a repeat of just-plain CSI (Dr. Vegas was yanked, at least for sweeps), so the move is relatively seamless.

"An overly aggressive CBS News producer jumped the gun [other networks did not break in] with a report that should have been offered to local stations for their late news," CBS said. "We sincerely regret the error."

