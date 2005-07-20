CBS Recruits Citizen Journalists

CBS is gearing up to solicit video clips from the average Joe and Jane, a move that has burgeoned following the citizen coverage of the London bombings via survivor's cell phone video.

Speaking to B&C after a presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, CBS Digital Media President Larry Kramer said that among plans for the new-look CBS Web sites is the ability for CBSnews.com to solicit submission of video news clips from the public (the burgeoning “citizen journalism” movement).

"What we haven't done yet is formally set up the address and tell people if they have the footage to send it here, because I don't have enough people ready to go through it," Kramer said. "But it's in the budget, and we are getting hired up. There will be an email address and drop where people can send stuff and describe it and our editors will look at it and decide."

During his presentation, which outlined CBS.com, CBSnews.com and CBSSportsline.com, Kramer also said that a streamlined effort has now given CBS Digital Media the ability to sell a single advertising placement across all three websites.