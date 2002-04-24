CBS reclaims Monday

CBS triumphed in the ratings race Monday for households and total viewers, while NBC took the key adult demographics.

At 8 p.m., CBS' Yes Dear won the household/total viewer and 25-through-54

battles, while Fear Factor on NBC won the 18-through-49 contest.

From 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., midseason Baby Bob and the second half of Fear

Factor tied in household rating and share at 7.1/11, but NBC attracted more

18-49s and 25-54s.

ABC ran back-to-back Bachelor episodes from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. and

won the 18-through-49 battle in both cases, while finishing second and first, respectively, among

adults 25 through 54.

At 10 p.m., Crossing Jordan won households and key demos, although ABC's

special, Contact: Talking to the Dead, finished a respectable second in

households and with adults 18 through 49.

For the night the 18-through-49 numbers: NBC 4.3, ABC 3.8, CBS 3.6 and Fox

3.6.

Among adults 25 through 54: NBC 4.7, CBS 4.3, ABC 4.3, Fox, 4.1.

All of the rating-share figures are based on Nielsen Media Research data.