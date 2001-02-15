CBS recasts Web structure

CBS is reorganizing its Web sites to link them more closely to their respective units with the company.

In an internal memo issued Thursday, CBS President Leslie Moonves said CBS Entertainment and CBS News will now take a "more focused, active role" in overseeing the day-to-day operations of the sites drawn from their content. They had previously been organized under CBS's Internet unit, which is now recast as Viacom Interactive Ventures. The move, Moonves wrote, was intended to ensure that the "symbiotic relationship between broadcast and online will be explored and exploited to the fullest extent."

CBS Entertainment sites now report to Nancy Tellem, CBS Entertainment president. David Katz, VP of strategic plannin and interactive ventures, will have day-to-day responsibility for the site. John Frazee, VP of news services, will handle the news site and report to Andrew Heyward, CBS News president.

Russ Pillar, who headed up the CBS Web unit, continues as new media maven overseeing SportsLine, MarketWatch and CBS's other acquired Web properties, according to a CBS spokesman, who said the moves were strictly strategic. "It's not a cost-savings thing," he said. - Richard Tedesco