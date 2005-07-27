CBS 'Reals' In Tuesday

CBS won the key 18-49 demo Wednesday night in the Nielsen overnight numbers, thanks to its summer reality lineup Big Brother and Rock Star: INXS, with an assist from a repeat of NCIS. Meanwhile, ABC's Empire struck nothing but a dry hole.

CBS won each hour of prime on its way to a 2.9 rating/9 share average for the night.

The only other original reality show, NBC's I Want To Be a Hilton, did not fare as well, averaging a 1.5/4 at 9-10 for a distant fourth place among the Big Four.

Fox came in second for the night, thanks to a second-place finish for a repeat of drama, House, also at 9.

ABC and NBC tied for third at a 1.9/6. ABC's top show was a repeat of According to Jim, while its original drama, Empire, averaged a netlet-like 1.4/4 at 10 p.m.

Actually, neither netlet cracked a 1 rating average for the night. The WB averaged a ,9/3, while UPN managed a .8/2.

