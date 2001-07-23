CBS reality tops Fear Factor rerun

CBS's 60 Minutes topped a special repeat of NBC's Fear Factor in a reality vs. reality confrontation.

60 Minutes drew 11.2 million viewers to Fear Factor's 5.4 million in Nielsen fast national numbers. A Weakest Link repeat followed on NBC with 6.3 million viewers. CBS took the night in total viewers with an 8.8 million average.

ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? was the night's biggest single draw with 12.7 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco