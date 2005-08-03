CBS Reality Takes Tuesday

CBS won the Nielsen overnight ratings Tuesday in the 18-49 demo on the strength of reality shows Big Brother and its Rock Star: INXS.

The network averaged a 3 rating/9 share on the night, with Big Brother averaging a 3.7/10 as the night's top show, with INXS coming in as the second-most-watched show in the demo with a 2.8/8 at 10 p.m. to win its time period.

Fox came in second with a 2.4/7 for the night in 18-49's on the strength of a repeat of drama, House (2.6/7).

ABC was third, thanks to its CMA Music special, which averaged a 2.4/7 at 9-11, helping pull up the average from the 1.6/5 ABC recorded for a pair of sitcom repeats at 8-9.

NBC was in fourth with a 1.8/5. Its top show was a Law & Order: SVU repeat at 10 (2.2/6), while its I Want to Be a Hilton summer reality show hada relatively low viewer occupancy rate of a 1.6/5 at 9 p.m. for fourth place in the time period.

UPN nipped The WB at a 1/3 for its sitcom repeats versus a .9/3 for WB's back-to-back Gilmore Girls re-runs.