CBS reality splits ratings with NBC reruns

A combo of the new reality TV and a throwback beauty pageant powered CBS to a split with NBC reruns on Wednesday night.

Summer reality redux Big Brother scored a 6.1 rating, 11 share among adults 18-49 and drew 9.2 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. CBS's coverage of the Miss Teen USA beauty pageant followed with a 5.5/10 and 7.7 million takers.

CBS edged NBC among 18-49ers, but NBC took the night in total viewers, with repeats of West Wing and Law & Order pulling 9.3 million and 10.6 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, ABC's new Wayne Brady Show hit a 5.3/9 with 7.9 million viewers.

-Richard Tedesco