CBS' Reality Double-Shot Wins Tuesday

CBS was tops among the broadcast networks on Tuesday night. New episodes of Big Brother and Rock Star: INXS were the most-watched shows in prime time among 18-to-49-year-old viewers, though other networks’ schedules were filled mostly with summer repeats.

CBS averaged a 2.9 rating/8 share in the demo during prime time, according to Nielsen fast national data for Sept. 6. (Fast national figures are time-period estimates and subject to change after final results are tallied.)

Dependable Big Brother was the network’s best performer, notching a 3.4/9 from 9-10 p.m. (Last night's edition set up either Howie or April to be the contestant evicted from the house on Thursday's live broadcast.) The five remaining contestants on Rock Star: INXS (10-11 p.m.) weren’t far behind, at 3.1/8. A 48 Hours special on Hurricane Katrina, “Disaster in the Delta,” tallied a 2.2/7 from 8-9 p.m.

Second-place Fox gave viewers a second look at the second episode of Prison Break (2.5/6) at 9 p.m. A repeat of House pulled in a 2.2/7. Overall, Fox averaged a 2.3/7 for the night.

NBC placed third at 2.2/6. Dateline’s disaster coverage (“Katrina: The Battle Back”) from 8-9 p.m. earned a 2.3/7—winning the first hour of prime time for NBC. A new episode of Tommy Lee Goes to College at 9 p.m. scored a 1.8/5 , followed by a rerun of The Office (1.3/3) at 9:30. Law & Order: SVU was NBC’s highest rated show, notching a 2.7/7.

ABC averaged a 2.0/5 for fourth place. It aired reruns of According to Jim at 8 p.m. (2.0/6) and 9 p.m. (2.3/6). Rodney ran at 8:30 (1.9/6) and 9:30 (2.4/6). From 10-11 p.m., Boston Legal tapped a 1.6/4.

A double-shot of Gilmore Girls snagged a 1.2/3 and a 1.4/4, helping The WB to an average 1.3/4 for the night.

UPN was in last place at 1.1/3. It aired Girlfriends (1.0/3), Half & Half (1.1/3), and an encore of R U the Girl With T-Boz and Chilli (1.2/3).