CBS Reaches Early Contract Renewal With Electrical Workers

CBS said it reached an early agreement on a new contract with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.



The union’s current deal with CBS was set to expire Jan. 31, 2018. The new agreement has been ratified by workers and is effective Feb. 1, 2018 through April 30, 2021.



The IBEW represents CBS workers in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., St. Louis, San Francisco, Dallas, Miami and Atlanta, plus employees working on events televised on CBS Sports and CBS News.



“The skilled professionals of the IBEW are proud of our partnership with CBS, and this agreement reflects our joint commitment to good jobs and broadcasting excellence,” said International President Lonnie Stephenson.



Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“We are very pleased to have reached this new agreement ahead of schedule,” said CBS CEO Les Moonves. “Our new deal is indicative of the terrific working relationship and cooperation between CBS and the IBEW as well as our ongoing commitment to its highly skilled technicians.”