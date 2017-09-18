DirecTV Now Adds CBS, The CW in Select Markets

On the heels of a deal with CBS Corp. that was announced last month, DirecTV Now, AT&T’s OTT TV service, said it has added live locals from CBS and The CW in several markets, and is now selling Showtime for an additional $8 per month.



By market, here’s how that local distribution is lining up on DirecTV Now: Baltimore, Md. (CBS); Boston (CBS); Chicago (CBS); Dallas/Ft. Worth (CBS); Denver (CBS); Detroit (CBS, The CW); Los Angeles (CBS); Miami/Ft. Lauderdale (CBS); Minneapolis/St. Paul (CBS); New York (CBS); Philadelphia (CBS, The CW); San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose (CBS, The CW); and Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla. (The CW).



DirecTV Now said it currently offers 155 local channels on the OTT service.



