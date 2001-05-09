CBS re-ups JAG

CBS is keeping military drama JAG around for two more years.

The network has renewed the series from fellow Viacom entity Paramount Network TV for close to $2 million per episode, sources say. JAG is currently in its fifth season and CBS has formerly been paying Paramount just over $1 million per episode for the show, sources say. JAG has been averaging 13 million viewers and a 9.2 rating/14 share in households this season, according to Nielsen Media Research.

- Joe Schlosser