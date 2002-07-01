CBS rates first Sunday night
In the Nielsen Media Research races Sunday night, CBS won households, total viewers, women
18 through 49 and adults 50-plus, and it tied for first (with NBC) among adults 25 through 54, with a
lineup that included 60 Minutes, Touched by an Angel and the movie
Mama Flora's Family.
Fox won the adults 18-through-49 battle, driven by The Simpsons, Malcolm in the
Middle and Bachelorettes in Alaska, while NBC and CBS were nip-and-tuck for second.
At 7 p.m., 60 Minutes won most of the key categories, including adults
18 through 49, 25 through 54, 50-plus, households and total viewers.
At 8 p.m., The Simpsons won big across the key adult demos, but it finished
second to Touched by an Angel in households and adults 50-plus.
At 8:30 p.m., Malcolm on Fox also won the key adult demos, but CBS and
Touched won households and older viewers.
From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fox's Bachelorettes won adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 and tied
the CBS movie with adults 25 through 54.
From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., Crime & Punishment on NBC won across the key adults
demos, while CBS won households and adults 50-plus.
