CBS rates first Sunday night

In the Nielsen Media Research races Sunday night, CBS won households, total viewers, women

18 through 49 and adults 50-plus, and it tied for first (with NBC) among adults 25 through 54, with a

lineup that included 60 Minutes, Touched by an Angel and the movie

Mama Flora's Family.

Fox won the adults 18-through-49 battle, driven by The Simpsons, Malcolm in the

Middle and Bachelorettes in Alaska, while NBC and CBS were nip-and-tuck for second.

At 7 p.m., 60 Minutes won most of the key categories, including adults

18 through 49, 25 through 54, 50-plus, households and total viewers.

At 8 p.m., The Simpsons won big across the key adult demos, but it finished

second to Touched by an Angel in households and adults 50-plus.

At 8:30 p.m., Malcolm on Fox also won the key adult demos, but CBS and

Touched won households and older viewers.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fox's Bachelorettes won adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 and tied

the CBS movie with adults 25 through 54.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., Crime & Punishment on NBC won across the key adults

demos, while CBS won households and adults 50-plus.