CBS Radio Adopts WorldNow Web Tech

CBS Radio said Wednesday that it is employing the WorldNow Web infrastructure as a standard platform on the Web sites of its 140 major-market radio stations, which will add video capability and enhance audio.

“Now audiences will be able to see what happens at their favorite radio station and interact with our brands and personalities in an entirely different way, and we’ll be able to extend our reach through the distribution capabilities the new player affords us,” CBS Radio president of digital media and integrated marketing David Goodman said in a statement.

The standard backbone will make it easy for CBS Radio stations to easily exchange content. Sharing ties to Web sites of CBS-owned TV stations has yet to be defined, according to a spokesperson. Up to now, each CBS Radio station set up its own Web infrastructure.

The standard platform will make its debut on the company’s four New York stations: Fresh 102.7, WCBS Newsradio 880, 92.3 K-Rock and WFAN.

Technology provider WorldNow, founded by Gary Gannaway, has 452 local media clients in broadcast TV, newspaper and radio.