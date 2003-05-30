CBS races to top Thursday ratings

Thursday night's premiere of the fourth season of The Amazing Race on CBS

helped to catapult the network to first place in the ratings for the night, tying

NBC for the 18-49 crown and winning outright households, total viewers and

adults 25-54. The two-hour premiere was followed by CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

NBC's Thursday lineup -- with back-to-back Friends episodes, Will & Grace, Frasier and ER -- was first among adults 18-34.

ABC and Fox battled to stay out of the cellar, and Fox won that battle in the

key demos with a special, Stupid Behavior, and newsmagazine The

Pulse. ABC aired the movie Alien Resurrection and PrimeTime

Thursday.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 7.7

rating/13 share, NBC 6.9/12, ABC 3.8/7 and Fox 3.7/7.

Adults 18-49: CBS and NBC 4.3/13; Fox 2.2/7; and ABC 1.7/5.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, wrestling on UPN averaged a 4.1/6 and

Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The O'Keefes and The Jamie Kennedy Experiment averaged a 2.1/3 on

The WB Television Network.