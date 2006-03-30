CBS Races to a New Time Slot

Hoping to breathe some life into its venerable reality franchise, CBS is moving The Amazing Race to Wednesdays at 8 beginning next week. The show has been airing Tuesdays at 10, where it has struggled to retain the audience of strongly-performing lead-in The Unit.

Moving Race to Wednesdays at 8 means CBS is benching rookie comedies Out of Practice and Courting Alex, though the network says in a press release that both will return to the schedule at a later date.

In place of Race Tuesdays at 10, the network will air crime drama repeats and specials, which will be a better fit coming out of The Unit. The time slot will be occupied by a CSI: Miami repeat next Tuesday and then an episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation the following Tuesday.