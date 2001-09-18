CBS quashes Agency pilot
CBS has pulled the controversial first episode of its new drama The Agency because of a reference to Saudi terrorist Osama Bin Laden.
The network announced it will replace the pilot of episode of the CIA-based series with a different episode when the show debuts on Sept. 27. The pilot episode came under heavy scrutiny last week after the terrorist attacks because it includes a reference to Osama Bin Laden as the mastermind of a phony bomb threat in London.
CBS executives were not saying when or if the pilot episode will air. - Joe Schlosser
