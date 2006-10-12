CBS Puts On 3 LBS
By Ben Grossman
CBS has officially announced its plan to launch rookie drama 3 LBS on Tuesday, November 14 at 10 p.m., the timeslot previously occupied by the cancelled Smith.
The fifth new show CBS will launch this season, 3 LBS focuses on a team of New York City neurosurgeons and stars Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada) and Mark Feuerstein (The West Wing, Good Morning, Miami).
Peter Ocko is the executive producer for the show, which is from CBS Paramount Network Television.
