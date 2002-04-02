CBS pulls Amazing Race off UPN

In response to CBS affiliates' complaints, the network decided Monday not to

rebroadcast reality show The Amazing Race2 on United Paramount

Network.

The show airs on CBS Wednesday nights, and the network was reairing it on UPN

Friday nights.

CBS affiliates had recently signed an agreement with the network stating that

CBS wouldn't rebroadcast shows any sooner than one week after they originally

air.

Not only did the affiliates complain, but ratings for Amazing Race on

UPN were low. Last week,the program was the second-lowest-rated show on

UPN.

Meanwhile, the show has been garnering a 12.5 rating in its Wednesday-night

slot on CBS, high enough to put it (just barely) in the top 20.

Viacom Inc. owns both CBS and UPN, and it is trying to use its corporate

synergy for such things as repurposing network programming.