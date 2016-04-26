CBS Promotes Kurt Davis to Head of Affiliate Relations

Kurt Davis, CBS News VP of news services, has been named executive VP of affiliate relations at the network. He succeeds Elizabeth Tumulty, who held the position since late 2013. A former station news director, Davis will oversee all operations for CBS’ affiliate relations department and will work closely with Ray Hopkins, president, television networks distribution, as Hopkins manages business affairs and affiliation agreements.

Davis had oversight of CBS Newspath, which provides video to over 200 affiliates and broadcasters around the world. Prior to joining CBS News, Davis spent 10 years as executive news director at CBS affiliate KENS San Antonio.

“Through his work with Newspath, which is of great importance to our affiliates, Kurt developed a strong understanding of the intricacies involved within the network-affiliate business model and where it is heading,” said Leslie Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS. “Going forward, working with Ray, Kurt will now be a big part of our continuing efforts to build upon CBS’s status as the number one broadcaster in the business. Clearly, CBS’s affiliates are a big part of our success and it is gratifying to have someone with Kurt’s expertise managing these important relationships.”

Before his time in San Antonio, Davis spent four years as manager of coverage and content at WSB Atlanta and six years as news director at WDSU New Orleans.